SG Mart share price today: Shares of Shares of SG Mart extended their winning streak for a second consecutive session on Monday, hitting an all-time high despite weakness in the market. The stock opened 4.5 per cent higher at ₹1,150 and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹1,238.70, rising 13 per cent.

The buying interest in the stock was supported by an announcement that the company may consider a fund-raising proposal.

As of 9:50 AM, SG Mart shares were trading 12.3 per cent higher at ₹1,231, retaining most of their intraday gains.

The stock was among the most actively traded equities by value. According to exchange data, around two million shares changed hands, with a total turnover of ₹233.35 crore.

With Monday's rally, the stock has gained 21 per cent over two consecutive trading sessions.

SG Mart fundraise news

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 points, Nifty near 25,600; PSU bank, metal indices down 2% SG Mart, a B2B building materials and steel processing company, informed the exchanges that its board of directors will meet on November 26 to consider a proposal to raise funds.

The funds will be raised by way of issue of one or more instruments, including equity shares/ convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/ Rights Issue/ QIP/ or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted.

SG Mart stock performance

ALSO READ: Tata Steel vs JSW Steel vs Hind Zinc: Which stock looks stronger on charts? SG Mart shares have significantly outperformed the markets in 2026 so far. According to exchange data, the stock has rallied 54 per cent in the past month, compared with a 13 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. On a Y-T-D basis, the stock has surged 219 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has declined around 2 per cent. The stock has soared 250 per cent over the past year.

SG Mart stock: Analyst view

Vipin Kumar, AVP, equity research (derivatives & technical analyst), Globe Capital Market, said that SG Mart stock has been consistently forming higher highs and higher lows since its listing in the secondary market, reflecting strong price performance and a robust chart structure. Considering the current technical setup, we recommend traders wait for a corrective dip before initiating fresh long positions.

"A decline towards ₹1,050 would offer a favourable buying opportunity from a medium-term perspective," he said.