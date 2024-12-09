Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mumbai leads in trend of tech roles rising among non-tech sectors: Study

Analysis highlighted that Mumbai recorded a 17 per cent growth in October 2024, making it a frontrunner among cities witnessing the expansion of tech roles into non-tech sectors

India's decade-old fintech sector is putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its work, using the technology for purposes as varied as credit assessment and understanding complex data.
Growing demand for tech roles in non-tech sectors highlights a transformative shift in employment dynamics
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Mumbai has emerged as the leading region where non-tech sectors are hiring more people for tech roles, according to an analysis by Naukri.com.
 
The report said that Mumbai saw a growth of 17 per cent in October 2024. This was followed by Delhi/NCR with 12 per cent rise, while Chennai at 9 per cent, Hyderabad at 8 per cent, and Bangalore at 5 per cent displayed steady positive momentum.
 
The oil and gas domain recorded double-digit growth in engineering roles throughout the year, peaking at 25 per cent in October.
 
BFSI and retail also contributed significantly, marking 12 per cent and 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, respectively, in the same month, signifying a cross-sectoral push for technological expertise.
 
The auto/auto ancillary sector, traditionally cautious in adopting tech, made a notable comeback in the second quarter, achieving an impressive 8 per cent rise.
 
Simultaneously, engineering roles in the medical and healthcare sectors surged too at 10 per cent, underscoring the expanding demand for technical expertise across diverse industries.

The growing demand for tech roles in non-tech sectors showcases a transformative shift in employment dynamics. As organisations of all nature and kind embrace tech into their core operations, it opens exciting avenues for technical professionals beyond the conventional IT landscape, highlighted the report.
 
This trend presents a crucial opportunity for companies to refine their hiring strategies to attract top talent while embracing the evolving demands of a tech-driven future. With technology reshaping industries, investing in upskilling and reskilling programs is no longer optional but essential to building a workforce ready to tackle the challenges ahead.
Topics :Mumbaitechnology jobsOffice technologyautomotive industryAuto sector

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

