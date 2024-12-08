Pushpa 2 to become India's fastest film to gross Rs 1,000 cr at box office

Pushpa 2: The Rule has theatres bursting at seams and theatre owners are finally laughing their way to the bank this year as trade analysts say that the Allu Arjun starrer has conquered all previous BO (box office) records and is set to become the fastest film to touch the Rs 1,000 crore.

This success comes as a relief for the industry after theatres in the country were faced with the challenge of few films working well at the box office.

“The film is expected to reach Rs 800 crore in India across all languages on the fourth day of its release,” said Girish Wankhede, a movie trade analyst.

A few other films that have made their mark in the Rs 1,000 crore club are Nitesh Tiwari-directed Dangal and S.S. Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with the most recent being Telugu actor-Prabhas starrer, Kalki 2898 AD.

The domestic BO collection (In India) has crossed Rs 600 crore with Saturday recording the highest BO collection and Wankhede expects Sunday to be the biggest day in the history of Indian films. He added that globally, the BO collection of the Sukumar Bandreddi-directed film is expected to be around Rs 950 crores.

The three hours and 20 minutes long film however saw a 15 per cent drop in its BO collection on the second day.

This comes after several industry experts and trade analysts expected the movie to mint Rs 1,000 crore in India even before the film was released based on the movie’s brand recall value and high demand in advance bookings.

Komal Nahta, another film trade analyst said that Pushpa 2: The Rule’s BO collection is easily the biggest BO collection right now with the weekend collection of the movie for the Hindi-language version being around Rs 250 crore.

The movie which revolves around Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun’s character) running an illegal red sandalwood trade has also provided a boost to the multiplex chains that were in dire need of increasing the footfalls back to pre-COVID times. The film has not only broken records but also provided new records for India’s multiplex chains.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule delivered a record-breaking opening at Cinepolis India, both in terms of box office collections and admissions,” said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India. “Shows are houseful across the country. Despite the opening day being a weekday, theatres across the country and not just in south India saw housefull shows.”

Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, and Jaipur were some notable cities that had housefull shows for Cinepolis India.

“On its opening day, the film achieved Rs 9.6 crore in box office revenue and recorded 2.2 lakh admissions, setting a new high for us. This strong performance highlights the enduring appeal of blockbuster films and the continued preference of audiences for the cinema experience,” Sampat added.

For PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, Pushpa 2: The Rule has set a remarkable benchmark in 2024, recording the highest single-day admissions of the year and surpassing 40 lakh admissions over its opening weekend since Thursday.

“The film is projected to cross an impressive 70 lakh admissions by the end of its first week, solidifying its position as a mega blockbuster,” said Gautam Dutta, chief operating officer, revenue and operations at PVR INOX.

Wankhede further stated that the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2: The Rule will help set a tone for upcoming movies being released in December.

“This year was anyway bad compared to last year. So, it will partially help the Indian box office collection (for 2024). The best part is it will give rise to a positive sentiment which will help Mufasa (which is releasing on 20) and then Baby John.

So, both will get that sentiment which is positive. People have started coming to cinemas and that is what we wanted, because the last 2-3 months were very bad.

“Because of this incoming audience for cinemas, we will have the overflow which will help Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John in the coming months, in the coming days only. The movie may not be able to compensate for the entire year, but it will somehow try to partially make over the losses which the industry was experiencing this year,” he added.