Oppn mislead people on EVMs instead of accepting defeat: Mahayuti leaders

The ruling Mahayuti alliance on Sunday accused leaders of the opposition parties of misleading people about electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of accepting the losses it faced in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The November 20 elections saw the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP achieve a landslide victory by clinching 230 out of 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), managed just 46 seats.

The opposition bloc has since claimed irregularities in the EVMs and demanded the use of ballot papers.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant slammed the opposition for indulging in double standards.

"It is because of the MVA's double standards that the Samajwadi Party has parted from the alliance. Yesterday, they boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, and today, they will hopefully take oath as members, which will again highlight their double standards," he said.

He claimed the opposition had come up with a fake narrative to mislead people instead of accepting defeat.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, a senior leader respected by all, has been misleading people.

"We respect Pawar, but he is spreading falsehood. He is confusing people. The opposition is hiding its failure," he said while replying to a query on the senior politician's statement expressing surprise over the opposition getting more votes and winning fewer seats.

NCP SP leader Jitendra Awhad, meanwhile, pointed out that the opposition members had protested against the curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village in the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, where villagers sought a 'repoll' using ballot papers.