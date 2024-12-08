Raj Thackeray has lost relevance, Mahayuti does not need him: Athawale

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UM Ramdas Athawale
Speaking to reporters in Nashik, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also expressed confidence that his party will get representation in the Devendra Fadnavis government. (Ramdas Athawale | File Photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has lost relevance and is not needed by the ruling Mahayuti, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday.

The MNS failed to win a single seat in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, which were swept by the Mahayuti, the losers including the party chief's son Amit Thackeray from Mumbai's Mahim constituency.

"Raj Thackeray thought power could not come without him. His dreams have been shattered. With me in the alliance, there is no place for Raj Thackeray. He changes his strategies and the colour of his party flag. It reflects his diminishing relevance," said Athawale, whose Republican Party of India (A) has been with the BJP-led NDA for over a decade.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also expressed confidence that his party will get representation in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi for blaming EVM "misuse" for the crushing defeat in the recent assembly polls, Athawale said the opposition was "disrespecting democracy by making such excuses".

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

