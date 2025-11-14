Mumbai realty market sees 4-fold jump in institutional investment: Report

Mumbai's real estate market witnessed a fourfold jump in institutional investments to $1.19 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by foreign investors which want to fund residential and commercial projects for better returns, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to $1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year from $295.57 million in the year-ago period.

Out of the total inflow in Mumbai property market, the consultant noted that foreign capital accounted for two-thirds (67 per cent) at $797.7 million, led by investors from the US ($500 million) and Japan ($297 million). Domestic investors contributed the remaining $398 million.

Somy Thomas, Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets, noted that the institutional investment in Mumbai real estate market has crossed $1 billion mark for the fourth year in a row. "This resilience reflects strong fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth, and a diversified asset base that continues to attract both foreign and domestic capital. With transformative projects like the Trans Harbour Link and Coastal Road enhancing connectivity, investor confidence in Mumbai's long-term growth remains robust. We expect this momentum to accelerate in the months ahead," he added. Cushman & Wakefield report showed that the inflow of funds fell 10 per cent pan-India to $4,694.54 million in January-September 2025 from $5,236.20 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.