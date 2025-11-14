Home / Industry / News / DPDP rules notified, India's first digital privacy law now operational

DPDP rules notified, India's first digital privacy law now operational

Stakeholders have up to 18 months to comply with the guidelines of the Act

Bill on personal data protection, data protection laws, Tech companies
The new rules also classify digital intermediaries based on the nature of the service provided by them.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government on Friday notified rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, operationalising India’s first digital privacy law. The new rules give companies and other stakeholders up to 18 months to comply with the administrative guidelines under the Act. Consent managers have up to 12 months to register to act on behalf of users.
 
Under the new rules, social media and internet intermediaries, as well as any other companies that deal in user data, must provide data principals, or users, with an itemised description of their personal data to obtain their consent and specify the purpose for which their data will be used.
 
Companies must also allow users to easily withdraw their consent for the processing of personal data or file a complaint with the Data Protection Board if they believe the platform has violated their rights.
 
To act as a consent manager, a company registered in India must apply to the Data Protection Board (DPB) and fulfill the conditions as notified by the DPB from time to time. A consent manager must fulfill all obligations at all times; failing to do so, the registration of the said company or person may be suspended by the DPB.
 
The DPB, which will operate entirely digitally and be based in New Delhi, will have four members, including a Chairperson.
 
The new rules also classify digital intermediaries based on the nature of the service provided by them and have set separate timelines by which these platforms must delete the user’s personal data “unless its retention is necessary for compliance with any law for the time being in force”.
 
In the event of a data breach, the data fiduciary shall notify the data principal or user, as well as the DPB, of the violation within 72 hours of becoming aware of it. The data fiduciary shall inform the user of the description of the breach, its nature, the extent and the timing of its occurrence, the consequences of the data breach, the measures being implemented to mitigate the risk, and the safety measures to be taken by the user to protect themselves.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Ecom logistics sector seeks clarity on GST rules for delivery, GTA services

No mining within 1 km of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries: SC

Premium

Quick commerce feeds revenue appetite of packaged food companies

Premium

No BIS certification required: QCOs for plastics, synthetic fibres scrapped

Balanced public-private role vital for India's energy sector: Suman Bery

Topics :Digital ProtectionData PrivacyData protection BillBill on personal data protectionData Protection Act

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story