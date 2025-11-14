DPDP rules notified, India's first digital privacy law now operational

The government on Friday notified rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, operationalising India’s first digital privacy law. The new rules give companies and other stakeholders up to 18 months to comply with the administrative guidelines under the Act. Consent managers have up to 12 months to register to act on behalf of users.

Under the new rules, social media and internet intermediaries, as well as any other companies that deal in user data, must provide data principals, or users, with an itemised description of their personal data to obtain their consent and specify the purpose for which their data will be used.

Companies must also allow users to easily withdraw their consent for the processing of personal data or file a complaint with the Data Protection Board if they believe the platform has violated their rights. To act as a consent manager, a company registered in India must apply to the Data Protection Board (DPB) and fulfill the conditions as notified by the DPB from time to time. A consent manager must fulfill all obligations at all times; failing to do so, the registration of the said company or person may be suspended by the DPB. The DPB, which will operate entirely digitally and be based in New Delhi, will have four members, including a Chairperson.