Mumbai's unsold luxury stock rises 36% Y-o-Y in Q1 '25, 1st time since 2022

Mumbai’s unsold luxury stock saw a rise of 36 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2025 calendar year, a first since 2022, due to ample supply of new additions in the segment of units more than Rs 2.5 crore, shooting prices and global economic slowdown, according to a report by Anarock.

As many as 8,420 luxury units priced over Rs 2.5 crore were unsold in the city in Q1 2025, compared to 6,180 units unsold during the corresponding period the previous year.

The January to May period this year saw a record 64,461 property registrations in Mumbai, against 60,818 in the corresponding period in 2024, a 6 per cent increase annually. The total revenue collected by the state government in the first five months this year was nearly Rs 5,695 crore, compared to Rs 4,860 crore collected last year during the same period, a record-high yearly jump of 17 per cent.

“The increase in unsold luxury stock is mainly attributable to significant new unit additions in this price category over the last one year. According to Anarock data, 2024 saw as many as 16,480 units added in the over Rs 2.5 crore budget category in the entire MMR, while another 5,294 units were added in Q1 2025. While demand for these homes continues to remain strong, skyrocketing prices and headwinds like global economic slowdown have dented sales growth of these homes in the last one year,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

This is the first time since 2022 that the unsold inventory in the luxury segment has risen. Both in first quarters of 2023 and 2024, there has been a significant decline in the unsold luxury stock as against preceding year of the same quarter. In Q1 2023, there was a 29 per cent yearly decline in luxury unsold stock in Mumbai – from approximately 18,340 units in Q1 2022 to nearly 13,040 units as of Q1 2023. Similarly, in Q1 2024, the unsold luxury stock in the city declined by a significant 53 per cent Y—O-Y to approximately 6,180 units.

“A deeper analysis reveals that May 2025 recorded the second-highest number of property registrations since 2019 in the month, with over 11,562 properties registered,” Puri said.

“The revenue collected during the month stood at approximately Rs 1,062 crore. In comparison, May 2024 saw the highest registrations of around 11,999 property registrations— about 4 per cent higher than this year. However, revenue collection last year was lower by nearly 3 per cent at Rs 1,062 crore,” he said.

Considering that housing sales remained tepid in the first quarter of 2025 across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, the high number of property registrations in the first five months of 2025 is notable. According to Anarock Research, in Q1 2025, approximately 21,930 units were sold in Mumbai - nearly 28 per cent less than the sales in Q1 2024.

A key factor behind the surge in property registrations during the first five months of the year is the record-breaking activity seen in March, which registered 15,501 properties. This spike followed the announcement of a 3.9 per cent hike in Maharashtra's ready reckoner rates for the financial year 2025-26. The total revenue collected from property registrations during the month alone exceeded ₹1,589 crore.

March 2025 marked the highest property registrations in the past three years. Prior to this, the highest figures were recorded in December 2020 (19,581) and March 2021 (17,728), during the Covid-19 period when the Maharashtra government had reduced stamp duty on housing units from 5 per cent to 2-3 per cent, the report said.

The average ticket price of homes during the January to May months stood at Rs 1.59 crore – the highest since 2019, indicating sales of high-ticket price homes. During the corresponding period in 2021, the average ticket price stood at Rs 1.02 crore, the report stated.