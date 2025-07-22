Home / Industry / News / Trai meets RBI, Sebi, MHA, Meity, other regulators on curbing spam, fraud

Trai, along with sectoral regulators, discussed measures to curb spam and fraud, including a phased transition to the 1600-series for commercial calls and a new digital consent mechanism

Further, the regulators launched a pilot project on digital consent acquisition to replace unverifiable, offline consent with a secure digital mechanism for user consent on commercial calls and messages (Photo: Shutterstock)
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday met representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and other sectoral regulators to discuss measures against spam, fraud, and misuse of telecom infrastructure.
 
"In an increasingly digitalised world, cross-sectoral collaboration among regulators is crucial for the coordinated enablement of services and the protection of consumers from harm. In a digital-first economy, collaboration among financial sector regulators, digital communication regulators, and security agencies becomes paramount," Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said.
 
During the meeting on Tuesday, the joint committee of regulators decided that, although there was an urgent need for a transition to the 1600-series for all commercial calls in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector, it should be implemented in a phased manner, depending on the scale of operations of the companies in that sector. 
 
Further, the regulators launched a pilot project on digital consent acquisition to replace unverifiable, offline consent with a secure digital mechanism for user consent on commercial calls and messages.
 
“The new mechanism will enable consumers to digitally register, review, and revoke consents through a simple, unified, and tamper-proof interface. Four dedicated working groups will oversee the technical, operational, and awareness-building aspects of the pilot,” Trai said.
 
Additionally, the joint committee of regulators discussed the need for a new enforcement tool that would enable the automated exchange of spam and cyber-fraud data between the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Digital Intelligence Platform of the DoT.
 
“This will enable swift action against the telecom resources of the fraudsters, such as number disconnection, to prevent them from carrying out further frauds,” Trai said.
 

SEBI TRAI MHA Telecom

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

