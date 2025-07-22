Trai meets RBI, Sebi, MHA, Meity, other regulators on curbing spam, fraud

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday met representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and other sectoral regulators to discuss measures against spam, fraud, and misuse of telecom infrastructure.

"In an increasingly digitalised world, cross-sectoral collaboration among regulators is crucial for the coordinated enablement of services and the protection of consumers from harm. In a digital-first economy, collaboration among financial sector regulators, digital communication regulators, and security agencies becomes paramount," Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said.

ALSO READ: Cyber threats, volatility pose challenge to rising investor trend: Sebi WTM During the meeting on Tuesday, the joint committee of regulators decided that, although there was an urgent need for a transition to the 1600-series for all commercial calls in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector, it should be implemented in a phased manner, depending on the scale of operations of the companies in that sector. Further, the regulators launched a pilot project on digital consent acquisition to replace unverifiable, offline consent with a secure digital mechanism for user consent on commercial calls and messages. “The new mechanism will enable consumers to digitally register, review, and revoke consents through a simple, unified, and tamper-proof interface. Four dedicated working groups will oversee the technical, operational, and awareness-building aspects of the pilot,” Trai said.