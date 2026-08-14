Naveen seeks special Assembly session over MMDR Bill, flags revenue risk

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate steps to protect the state's fiscal autonomy and rights over its mineral resources.

Terming the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, a serious threat to Odisha's financial interests and constitutional rights over its natural resources, Patnaik said its provisions could disproportionately affect mineral-rich states such as Odisha and result in significant revenue losses.

The former chief minister pointed out that BJD members had strongly opposed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, raising vital objections regarding severe infringement on the state's financial rights.