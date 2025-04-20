Navi Mumbai International Airport poised to drive real estate growth

Real estate in the vicinity of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised to witness growth as developers bank on the likely rise in demand following the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (Naina) and enhanced connectivity to the region.

The airport, worth $2.1 billion, is expected to be inaugurated in June. Naina, a well-planned city spanning 371 sq km, will be developed across 170 villages in Panvel, Pen, and Uran towns in Raigad district. Once developed, it will host hubs for trade, technology, and other industries, with ₹14,000 crore allocated for infrastructure development in the region.

“Upon completion in 2025, NMIA will connect Navi Mumbai globally, leading to an influx of visitors, talent migration, corporate establishments, and trade setups. Industrial warehousing, e-commerce, residential, retail, and commercial real estate will benefit from this growth, bolstered by favourable government policies and reforms,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman – Hiranandani Group and Naredco.

Naina’s proximity to NMIA, India’s largest state-run port authority Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and its special economic zone (SEZ), the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) – India’s longest sea bridge connecting the city of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai – the proposed Virar-Alibag Multimodal Corridor, Dedicated Freight Corridor, spur of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, the elevated corridor from Chirle to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Panvel–Karjat suburban rail corridor, Ulwe Coastal Road, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 and the Mumbai Metro Gold Line, together are likely to make it a sought-after location for developers. Vinod Rohira, managing director and chief executive officer, K Raheja Corp, said that Navi Mumbai’s transformation was being driven by major infrastructure developments like the new airport and the MTHL, which has brought Mumbai within a 20-minute reach. “That kind of access is reshaping demand—residential projects are seeing much greater demand due to Navi Mumbai’s growing appeal as a place to live and work, and commercial leasing activity is seeing strong growth driven by IT, BFSI, and data centres,” he said, noting that retail and hospitality will come next.

The average residential property rates in Navi Mumbai increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2024 to ₹10,810 per square foot (psf). Experts at Anarock believe that this rise coincides directly with progress on the NMIA and supporting infrastructure developments. The vicinity of the airport has attracted established real estate players including Godrej Properties, Hiranandani Group, K Raheja Corp, Panchshil Realty, and Arihant Superstructures. Godrej recently acquired three contiguous land parcels on lease from CIDCO in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar for ₹716.58 crore. Gramercy Info Park, a firm affiliated with Panchshil Realty—a Pune-based builder—bought land parcels worth ₹614.99 crore in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area, reportedly for a data centre.

Residential property prices in Ghansoli have gone up by 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25) to ₹16,199 psf, while prices in Kharghar during the same period appreciated by 18 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹12,295 psf, as per MagicBricks. Key markets in the airport’s vicinity, including Kalamboli, Kamothe, Kopar Khairane, Nerul East, Seawoods, Panvel, Sanpada, Ulwe, Uran, and Vashi, have seen significant growth in residential property prices in Q1 CY25, on a Q-o-Q basis. “Developers are strategically launching premium residential and commercial projects that capitalise on the anticipated economic boom. Many are acquiring land parcels in strategic locations near infrastructure nodes and designing integrated townships,” said Prashant Thakur, regional director & head – research, Anarock Group.

“Additionally, there is a notable shift toward creating mixed-use developments that combine residential, retail, and office spaces to maximise value and cater to the expected influx of professionals once the airport becomes operational,” Thakur added. The surge in development has raised concerns of infrastructure constraints, chiefly transportation networks and utilities, which may not keep up with the pace of growth. This can lead to congestion and service inadequacies. Further, the long gestation period of infrastructure projects and affordability concerns amid rapid appreciation of property prices can risk pricing out middle-income buyers who initially viewed Navi Mumbai as an accessible alternative to Mumbai.