NBCC sells commercial space worth Rs 821 crore in Delhi via auction

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd has sold commercial properties worth Rs 821 crore at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital through an auction.

In a statement on Wednesday, NBCC said it has conducted 20th auction for the sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.

"The company has sold 1.98 lakh sq ft built-up area for Rs 821.02 crore, out of which 1.23 lakh sq ft area having sale value of Rs 518.08 crore has been sold to private entities," it added.

"Further, as on date the company has sold 17.79 lakh sq ft through open e-auction having sale value of Rs 7,194.10 crore," NBCC said.

Topics :Real Estate NBCCDelhi

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

