Indian recruiters say finding mix of AI, human skills challenge: LinkedIn

As many as 98 per cent of business leaders in India say that speeding up adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is their priority in 2025 but finding talent is a challenge, according to a report by LinkedIn.

Finding talent that has the right mix of AI and human skills is a challenge for three in five recruiters, said Microsoft’s professional networking platform. As many as 54 per cent of human resource (HR) professionals in India said that only half, or fewer, of the job applications they receive meet all required and preferred qualifications.

Finding candidates with the right technical (61 per cent) and soft skills (57 per cent) is their biggest hiring challenge. The hardest-to-find skills include technical/IT such as software development, engineering (44 per cent), AI (34 per cent) and soft skills like communication and problem-solving (33 per cent).

With mismatch in skills and applications received, HR professionals said they are being selective in hiring in 2025.

They receive too many applications from candidates who are not a fit for the role (41 per cent). More than half of HR professionals said they would only consider reaching out to (55 per cent) and hiring (54 per cent) candidates who meet 80 per cent or more of job qualifications.

"AI is reshaping how we hire and develop talent but the real unlock isn’t just adopting AI – it’s making it work for the business. Too often, companies pour resources into AI tools without the right talent to unlock their full potential, turning a game-changing opportunity into a missed one,” said Ruchee Anand, India Country Head, Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn.

To break this Anand recommended that businesses approach hiring with a ‘skills-first mindset’— because while AI will be the tool that unlocks innovation, it’s “human skills like” creativity, communication, and collaboration that will help companies truly stay ahead of change.

More than 8 in 10 (84 per cent) HR professionals in India rank helping employees build new skills as their top priority for 2025, with a strong focus on upskilling in AI (84 per cent) and essential soft skills like communication and collaboration (82 per cent). This sentiment was echoed by all learning and development professionals who told Linkedin that soft skills (creativity, curiosity, and communication) are becoming just as critical as technical expertise.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of Indian leaders also say that investing in learning and development for AI training will be key to accelerating adoption.

As companies navigate the economic landscape, LinkedIn is introducing new AI-powered tools to help recruiters focus on the most strategic, people-centric tasks for their job. LinkedIn also announced the launch of its Hiring Assistant, which will help recruiters in doing their repetitive tasks. Nearly 2 in 5 (37 per cent) of HR professionals in India spend 1–3 hours daily sifting through job applications, and more than 3 in 5 (64 per cent) believe AI-powered tools can make hiring faster and easier.