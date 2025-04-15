Need central level uniform regulation for gaming sector: Winzo co-founder

The gaming sector should be guided by a centrally driven set of regulations instead of state-specific laws and rules, as it helps companies focus their energies on innovating better for end-users, homegrown gaming company Winzo’s co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said.

“The potential of the country in this sector is extremely big and (regulations) cannot be so fragmented. Currently, this ecosystem has very young, fresh, first-generation entrepreneurs. They do not have the capability in them to get into all the states and handle all that regulation. Their focus should be to build a product that will win the world,” Rathore told Business Standard in an interview.

Currently, several states have their own versions of rules for the gaming sector in the absence of a central government-determined regulation. Though the government had in 2023 amended the Information Technology Rules of 2021 to introduce an umbrella regulatory framework for online gaming, the proposed rules were never implemented due to several factors. Over the next two years, several states including Tamil Nadu banned games such as online poker and rummy. In February this year, the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) came out with regulations for online real money games, which included the imposition of dark hours between 12 am and 5 am.

In its order, the TNOGA also said that users below the age of 18 shall be barred from playing online real money games. Further, know-your-customer verification has been made mandatory for all players at the time of registration on the gaming platform. The authority also mandated that online gaming platforms will “display pop-up caution messages” if a player plays a game for more than an hour, and that such pop-up messages shall be displayed to the user every 30 minutes. Such piecemeal regulations, Rathore said, happen largely because states conflate “gaming and gambling”. While all states have their respective reasons to ban or allow gambling, there is a need to understand online gaming better to avoid fragmented rules, she said.

“As a gaming company, my focus should be innovation and not thinking which states can I negotiate with and which states should be sued for their regulations. We are not capable of that,” Rathore said. Having to contend with state-specific regulations also had an impact on Winzo's overall revenues, she said, adding that last year’s Indian Premier League, which is one of the major traffic drivers to gaming websites, was the “worst time for us (Winzo) in the last eight years”. “We have spent at least 50 per cent of our bandwidth in the last 18–24 months in just dealing with the flux in regulations. Besides all of that, there is the uncertainty of what we should build, whether or not we should raise equity capital. Nobody wants to invest in Indian gaming companies right now,” she said.