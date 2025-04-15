Tommy Hilfiger recalls India's key role in brand's 40-year journey

As Tommy Hilfiger enters its 40th year, the designer recalls how India was at the helm of the brand’s journey.

While talking about the history of the brand during his India visit to celebrate its entry into the fourth decade, Hilfiger said that it was Mohan Murjani who pushed him in 1985 to build what is today one of the world’s premium lifestyle brands.

Hilfiger said, “When I first met him (Murjani), I was in the process of going to work for Calvin Klein, and he asked me what I was doing. I said, I'm going to go to work for Calvin Klein. He said, no, don't do that. Let's start the Tommy Hilfiger brand together.”

At an event to celebrate 40 years in Mumbai, Hilfiger said he began his career by designing his first collection in 1985, which was developed at a small factory in Santacruz, a suburb of Mumbai. While designing his first collection, the septuagenarian said he focused on creating something for himself. He said, “I wanted to wear casual, preppy, all-American sporty clothes, but I wanted mine to be much more relaxed and cool rather than stiff and very formal. And that was really at the beginning of the casualisation of America—and then the world—where people started becoming much more relaxed in their dress.”

While it started with selling menswear, the brand introduced women’s clothing after completing a decade. Although Tommy Hilfiger took its first steps in India early on, it officially entered the Indian market only in the early 2000s through a partnership with Gujarat-based textile firm Arvind. According to Arvind Fashions’ FY24 annual report, Tommy Hilfiger has a total of 95 stores across 38 cities. In the Indian market, the brand’s approximate selling price range is between Rs 1,999 and Rs 18,999. Speaking about the strength of its partnership with Arvind, Hilfiger said, “We have built a tremendous business based upon the strength of our partners here.”