Home / Industry / News / New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

The Cape Town Convention Bill will make it compulsory for the resolution professional to return the aircraft to the lessor within two months from the beginning of the bankruptcy process

BS Web Team New Delhi
New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move that will make it easier for aircraft leasing firms to seize the planes of airlines that have not paid rents, the Centre is planning to introduce the Cape Town Convention Bill in the monsoon session of Parliament, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). In case of conflict with any other local law, particularly the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, the bill will give priority to the Cape Town Convention.
It is a global agreement that guarantees the rights of lessors to repossess their leased high-value equipment such as aircraft, helicopters, and engines in case of payment defaults. It aims at decreasing the lessor’s risk and boosting their confidence.

The introduction of the Bill was prompted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s ruling in the Go First case, which placed a moratorium on lessors' ability to repossess aircraft. This has left lessors in long legal battles as they attempt to recover their aircraft, even though the bankrupt carrier now has the legal protection to retain them despite defaults.
The report said this has shaken the confidence of lessors, who are backed by top banks and financing companies and has led to an immediate increase in risk premiums from other Indian airlines, which is increasing their cost of doing business. Worried lessors have also filed for the deregistration of six aircraft with SpiceJet, which has defaulted on lease rentals and is currently in negotiations.

The insolvency resolution process can take a long time, and lessors are often unable to recover their aircraft during this time. As of December 2022, the average time taken to resolve an insolvency case under the IBC is over 600 days, according to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
The bill will make it compulsory for the resolution professional to return the aircraft to the lessor within two months from the beginning of the bankruptcy process, the report quoted people working on the draft bill as saying.

There are no underlying domestic laws to enforce its provisions, even though India became a signatory to the Cape Town Convention in 2008. As a result, in case of a conflict with any domestic airline, the latter holds the sway. As it is not backed by legislation, lessors do not consider this accession to be important.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Small industry players stage protests in Karnataka over power tariff hike

Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

Extend trusted source mandate to all devices in network, says COAI

Grab slashes 1,000 jobs in biggest round of job cuts since pandemic

Creativity, engaging stories drive brand sales, says Kantar report

Topics :billaircraftPlanesIndia airlinesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story