Home / Industry / News / New labour codes may hit MSMEs harder than large firms, say experts

New labour codes may hit MSMEs harder than large firms, say experts

India's new labour codes promise simplification, but for MSMEs the transition could mean higher wage bills and tougher compliance - unless strong handholding follows

factory, msme
premium
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Higher compliance costs under the four new labour codes may disproportionately impact micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) more than large companies as they will require human resource (HR) overhauls and face increased wage payouts, said industry bodies and HR firms.
 
Pratik Vaidya, head of HR compliance & labour committee at India SME Forum, said moving from familiar state-wise laws to a new compliance architecture may feel overwhelming for small firms. This is because they operate with thin margins, informal processes and limited advisory support.
 
“Unlike large corporations, MSMEs do not have in-house legal or HR teams. Without phased implementation, clear guidance, digital handholding and a strong facilitation framework, labour codes may be perceived less as ease of doing business and more as compliance pressure. This is especially during an already challenging economic cycle,” he added.
 
The draft rules for the new labour codes were put out for public consultation on December 30. The rules are expected to be fully effective from the next financial year, after the government concludes stakeholder consultations and notifies the finalised rules.
 
“When goods and services tax (GST) as a concept was introduced, MSMEs had to outsource compliance activities. A similar facilitative layer — preferably through simple digital tools, assisted compliance mechanisms and capacity-building support — may be useful under the labour codes as well. This is essential during the initial years,” said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME).
 
Under the new labour codes, the definition of ‘wages’ includes basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance.
 
The Code on Wages, 2019, states that 50 per cent of the total remuneration must constitute ‘wages’. This is likely to raise provident fund (PF) contributions and gratuity payouts, since these will be calculated on a larger wage base.
 
“The impact will differ significantly between MSMEs and larger organisations. MSMEs are likely to feel the transition more acutely because they operate with lean HR teams and limited compliance infrastructure. The upfront effort required to formalise documentation, upgrade payroll systems, and understand new rules can feel disproportionately heavy for smaller businesses,” said Ankit Aggarwal, founder of Unstop, an upskilling and hiring platform.
 
There are currently 74 million registered MSMEs in India, according to the performance dashboard of the Ministry of MSMEs. According to the dashboard, approximately 99 per cent of these are micro enterprises, while 0.7 per cent and 0.05 per cent are small and medium enterprises, respectively.
 
Sonal Arora, country manager of GI Group Holding, an HR and recruitment services provider, said MSMEs will need to adjust their cost structures and make investments in compliance expertise.
 
“Bigger companies will be able to adapt to these changes because they have a more established HR infrastructure and economies of scale as well as the ability to either absorb or pass on additional costs,” she added. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Smaller GCCs losing plot through sponsorship change, AI strategy

Premium

Grok removes nearly 3,500 sexually explicit posts, bars 600 accounts

Premium

Tech startup hiring to remain subdued and selective in 2026: Xpheno

Govt's proposed smartphone security rules face pushback from tech firms

Govt mulls forcing smartphone cos to give source code in security overhaul

Topics :MSMEsNew Labour CodesHuman Resourceslabour Law

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story