Smaller GCCs losing plot through sponsorship change, AI strategy

Aveek Mukherjee, managing director (MD) and cofounder of Gloplax Solutions, said that majority of the GCCs in India are still order takers from their parent. They are yet to act as true collaborators by delivering value, owning a product or platform or having innovations that impact company strategy.

“Can the GCC take responsibility at the local level and reduce cost by 5 per cent, improve productivity and reduce cycle time? Can it own a product or platform sitting in India and have an impact on the value chain? That is influenced as you get into more complex tasks. If you only hire from other GCCs, your costs will keep going up,” he added.