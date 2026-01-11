Tech startup hiring likely to remain subdued in 2026: Xpheno data

“It’ll be a little different because we are doing a lot of work on AI that is going to bring a lot of automation and efficiency at one end. Secondly, we are investing in R&D (research and development) for future AI work, so the quality of talent will be upgraded. So, it (hiring) will be robust, but it will not be in operations and other areas. Skilled workforce has a very good requirement in a business like ours, which is where we will continue to hire.”