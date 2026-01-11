Tech startup hiring likely to remain subdued in 2026: Xpheno data

“The key change is in where they place their bets -- in roles related to product, security, and AI that impact revenue. Degrees have become obsolete because they do not forecast accomplishments,” said Kannan.
As startups build leaner teams focused on productivity, demand is expected to concentrate in areas such as GenAI, data engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud.
Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT staffing at Quess Corp, noted, “AI and machine learning specialists, including generative AI engineers, prompt engineers, and LLM (large language model) workflow designers, will see the fastest growth, reflecting the operationalisation of AI across fintech, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), healthcare, and product-led startups.”