Home / Industry / News / New plastic management rules will impact FMCG companies: Analysts

New plastic management rules will impact FMCG companies: Analysts

India is the third-largest plastic producer globally. While these new norms will put India ahead in the global league, they will also impact packaging costs for consumer companies

Representational Image
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New mandatory norms for plastic recycling and reuse of plastic packaging will impact consumer goods companies like Nestle India, Britannia, and Colgate, according to analysts at brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities.

Under the new Plastic Waste Management rules, India will implement mandatory norms for the recycling and reuse of plastic content for producers, importers, and brand owners of plastic packaging (excluding micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs) in a phased manner starting from FY25.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


India is the third-largest plastic producer globally. While these new norms will put India ahead in the global league, they will also impact packaging costs for consumer companies.

The brokerage said that consumer companies, on average, spend 5-8 per cent of their revenues on packaging, while still heavily relying on plastics.

“We believe that Britannia, Colgate, and Nestle will be the most impacted, while Godrej Consumer Products, ITC, Jyothy Labs, and Varun Beverages will remain the least impacted by the new PWM rules,” the brokerage said in its note.


“Our assessment is based on relative overall revenue-based exposure of companies to five key variables: plastic, transparent plastic, food-grade plastic, flexible plastic, and multi-layered plastic (MLP),” it added.

Consumer companies are already working to reduce plastic packaging.

“Packaging is one of the key focus areas. We have undertaken several measures on this front, including optimising current packaging by reducing size, initiating the use of recycled content in secondary packaging, and moving towards easy-to-recycle packaging material,” said a Nestle India spokesperson. The company has stopped using plastic for all promotional material since 2020.

Meanwhile, “plastic recyclers such as Ganesha Ecosphere and innovative packaging companies such as EPL, Uflex, and ITC, which can provide solutions for making plastic recyclable, will be the key beneficiaries of the rollout of the new PWM rules,” analysts added.

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

Nestle, Britannia, ITC: Winners, losers from plastic waste management norms

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Lab grown diamonds export may grow by 7-9% to reach $1,500-1,530 mn in FY25

Rajasthan plans to go all out on solar, shun coal, to meet power demand

Telecom subscriber base rises by 5.6 mn in March 2024, led by Jio, Airtel

Govt should allow 2 MT of sugar exports in 2023-24 mkt yr ending Sep: Isma

India's airlines to have 50% mkt share of int'l passengers by FY28: CRISIL

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FMCG companiesFMCGPlastic manufacturersplastic pollutionplasticplastic waste rulesPlastic waste managementplastic waste

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story