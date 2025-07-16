"I stick to what I strongly believe in": FM opens up on her life journey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — in a rare personal conversation with entrepreneur Mark Laitflang Stone in the greens of Ward’s Lake in Shillong — said that one of her core values which may be mistaken by some as being rigid, is simply sticking to what she feels strongly about.

Sitharaman was speaking to Stone about issues ranging from her journey as an educator to a minister.

“People sometimes ask me why you have to be so rigid on this, so rigid on that. It is not rigidity. I am just sticking to what I believe very strongly in, particularly if you have been given an opportunity to serve the country…I don’t do any explaining,” she said.

The finance minister talked about her days of being one of the founders of a school in Hyderabad, much before she became a politician and how even now those who knew her then shout out “Nirmala Ma’am.” “Those were my most satisfying times,” she added. Sitharaman said she entered the education space in the early years of her daughter’s schooling. “It became a routine in the family and they said why don’t you run a school…And I said why not,” she said. ALSO READ: Govt to give best of attention to promote GCCs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman The minister talked about her experience as an educator when she ensured that special-needs children were in the same class and had taken her students on trips to Tibet, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Sitharaman also spoke about the enthusiasm of her team and how they often recast her priorities and objectives to be approached in a different way. She said that her team was conscious about the difficult position of being part of the government as it comes with its limitations. “..Yet it gives you that kind of an opportunity which can open an entire world for some sections of the people. I depend on my team for my performance. I will never hesitate to recognise them,” Sitharaman said. Sitharaman also talked about how the youth of the Northeast does not recognise any challenge as a hindrance. She added, “Hindrance is only when they have to go far away from home to seek what they can otherwise seek at home.”