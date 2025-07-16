Emcure enters distribution agreement with Sanofi for diabetes drugs

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Sanofi India (SIL) for its oral anti-diabetic (OAD) products in India.

Under the agreement, SIL will continue to own and manufacture the brands across its plants in India and internationally, while Emcure will exclusively distribute and promote SIL's OAD range, which includes well-established brands such as Amaryl and Cetapin.

There will be no employee transition from SIL to Emcure as part of this arrangement, the Pune-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Emcure added that it will engage with healthcare professionals and expand the reach of these therapeutic solutions for patients across the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Satish Mehta, chief executive officer and managing director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said the collaboration complements its existing diabetes portfolio. "With our strong distribution network in India, Sanofi's trusted oral anti-diabetic medicines will be available to more patients who need them," he added. Over 100 million Indians are currently living with type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes). "Of these, more than 60 per cent are living with uncontrolled blood sugar levels and are at higher risk of developing complications over time," said Eric Mansion, general manager (pharma) for Southeast Asia and India at Sanofi.