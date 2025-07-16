Bollywood actor Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment for ₹5.35 crore

Salman Khan has sold his apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹5.35 crore, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate services provider. Bollywood actorhas sold his apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹5.35 crore, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate services provider.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights and has a built-up area of 1,318 square feet (122.45 square metres). The deal also includes three car parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹32.01 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on July 15, 2025, with the relevant administrative authorities.

Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. The area is well connected through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines, with proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Additionally, in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), Bandra West saw 199 property sale transactions with a gross sales value of ₹967 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm.