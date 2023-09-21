Home / Industry / News / Now, customers can tip kitchen staff through Zomato: Details here

Now, customers can tip kitchen staff through Zomato: Details here

Zomato that the new feature will allow customers to "seamlessly express gratitude for their food deliveries, an option that was limited to traditional dining-in experience

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zomato (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Zomato founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal on Thursday announced the launch of the "Tips for the kitchen staff" feature on the delivery platform. Customers will now be able to tip the restaurant's kitchen staff --chefs, cleaning staff, and helpers-- as a way of expressing their appreciation.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote: "I'm super proud to introduce this new feature on the @zomato app - 'Tips for Kitchen Staff'. Now you can show your appreciation for the chef and staff who helped cook your meal - and goes without saying, 100% of the tip amount goes to them."

Zomato said in a blog post that the new feature will allow customers to "seamlessly express gratitude for their food deliveries, an option that was limited to traditional dining-in experience until now."

I'm super proud to introduce this new feature on the @zomato app - 'Tips for Kitchen Staff'.

Now you can show your appreciation for the chef and staff who helped cook your meal - and goes without saying, 100% of the tip amount goes to the restaurant partners for distribution…

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 21, 2023

The company added that this new feature will enrich the food ordering and delivery experience for both the restaurant partners and customers.

How can customers tip?

The app will ask customers to tip the restaurant's kitchen staff if they have rated their order 4 or 5 stars. Customers will also be able to tip the restaurant kitchen staff from the live order tracking page. Kitchen staff can be tipped in percentages ranging from 3 per cent to 10 per cent of your item value. Customers also have the liberty to enter any amount of their choice up to a maximum cap.
Zomato

The company said that the total tip amount customers pay will be credited to restaurants --after any tax deductions, if applicable-- to be distributed among their staff. "Zomato does not keep any commissions out of the tip amount and it is passed through 100 per cent," the company said. 
Zomato

In the calendar year 2023 (CY23), Zomato rose 70.75 per cent as compared to a 9.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Shares of the company hit the Rs 100 mark for the first time since January 2022 in late August.

Topics :ZomatoDeepinder GoyalFood deliveryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

