Home / Industry / News / NPPA asks pharma, medtech firms to cut prices after GST rate reduction

NPPA asks pharma, medtech firms to cut prices after GST rate reduction

NPPA directs pharma and medical device makers to revise MRPs after GST cut to 5 per cent, while making relabelling of old stock voluntary subject to compliance

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma
The NPPA had discussed these measures with several pharmaceutical and medical device industry associations.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked all manufacturers, marketing companies, and industry associations to pass on the benefits of a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers by cutting medicine prices.
 
This follows the Centre’s decision last week to reduce the GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.
 
“All manufacturers and marketing companies selling drugs and formulations shall revise the maximum retail price (MRP) of drugs, including medical devices, with effect from September 22, 2025,” the NPPA said in an office memorandum.
 
Manufacturers and marketers have also been asked to issue revised or supplementary price lists to dealers, state drug controllers, and the government, reflecting the revised GST and MRPs.
 
In a significant move, the pricing body has said that recalling, relabelling, or restickering of containers or packs already released in the market will not be mandatory. 
 
This exemption will apply if manufacturers ensure compliance at the retail level through revised price lists and sensitisation of retailers about the GST rate reduction using all communication channels.
 
Welcoming the step, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), said the provision enforces compliance, promotes consumer transparency, and prevents wastage of packaging material while also safeguarding the industry against undue stock losses.
 
“The allowance to use existing packaging material by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) till December 31, 2025 is a cost-saving measure that will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and reduce unnecessary waste,” he added.
 
The NPPA had discussed these measures with several pharmaceutical and medical device industry associations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success rates

CCI overstepped jurisdiction by ruling on privacy issues: WhatsApp to NCLAT

AHPI warns Star Health it may halt cashless service over 'unfair practices'

Premium

Major ecommerce firms complete tax-system overhaul ahead of festival season

Obituary: Jagdeep Chhokar led fight against flaws in India's poll system

Topics :Pharma industryPharma Companies

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story