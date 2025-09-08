IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success rates

Indian fertility chains are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to improve success rates and affordability in in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Operators such as Nova IVF, Birla Fertility, Prime IVF, Ferty9 and Motherhood IVF are deploying AI-driven tools for embryo and sperm selection to boost accuracy, reduce costs and expand access nationwide.

Bengaluru-based Nova IVF Fertility recently introduced Vita Embryo, an AI-driven embryo assessment tool developed in partnership with South Korea’s Kai Health. “We strongly believe that the IVF lab is at the heart of every fertility treatment and continuously look at how we can adopt medical and technological innovations in the lab,” said CEO Shobhit Agarwal.

ALSO READ: Nova IVF Fertility introduces AI into IVF labs for precise embryo selection Citing global studies, Agarwal said Vita Embryo showed 12 per cent higher precision, improved embryo ranking and better pregnancy outcomes. While adoption costs are significant, Nova—backed by Asia Healthcare Holdings—is not charging patients extra and aims to expand AI-enabled services across Tier I and II cities. Balancing cost and efficiency The upfront cost of integrating AI is high, driven by licensing, infrastructure and training. But experts argue the investment pays for itself. Prime IVF founder Nishi Singh noted that AI adds 10–15 per cent per cycle internationally but reduces repeat cycles.

“Non-AI clinics will find it difficult to retain patients with increasing awareness. For us, AI is aligned with our evidence-based, patient-focused philosophy and will benefit us clinically and financially in the long term,” Singh said. Prime IVF plans to allocate 15–20 per cent of its technology budget over the next three years to AI platforms for embryo selection, predictive analytics and patient engagement. “We are piloting AI-powered imaging to track embryo growth in real time and developing personalised treatment maps. Next, machine learning will help predict IVF success from big data,” Singh added. AI for sperm analysis

Hyderabad-based Ferty9 has deployed AI-powered semen analysis as a frontline test for male fertility, examining over 3,000 sperm cells per sample to assess count, motility and morphology. The system detects DNA breaks and cuts test time by 80 per cent, enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis. “Conventional methods often miss DNA damage and yield inconsistent results due to manual interpretation. Male infertility is a growing but under-recognised issue, and early diagnosis can make all the difference in a couple’s fertility journey,” said Jyothi C Budi, medical director at Ferty9. Building in-house tools Birla Fertility & IVF is developing an AI-powered embryo grading tool combining proprietary data with clinical expertise. “Though AI will not completely replace human involvement, it will definitely make the process more objective and predictable,” said CEO Abhishek Aggrawal.

ALSO READ: What happens during an IVF cycle? Step-by-step guide to fertility treatment While Nova said it is well-capitalised under Asia Healthcare Holdings to deploy AI, Prime IVF is actively seeking investors, noting that scaling AI adoption requires sustained funding. Birla Fertility is developing its capabilities in-house. Early outcomes, regulatory context Nova began using AI-based embryo selection only a month ago. “It will take at least 6 to 12 months to gauge results,” said Sujatha Ramakrishnan, head of embryology at Nova IVF and Motherhood IVF. She noted AI could support compliance with India’s ART Act of 2021, which emphasises single embryo transfer, by balancing precision with patient safety.