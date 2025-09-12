AHPI warns Star Health it may halt cashless service over 'unfair practices'

The Association of Healthcare Providers–India (AHPI), which represents over 15,000 hospitals and healthcare institutions nationwide, has accused Star Health Insurance of indulging in unfair practices and warned that its member hospitals may suspend cashless services for the insurer’s policyholders starting September 22.

In a strongly worded communication sent to the insurer, AHPI flagged long-standing grievances, including the refusal to revise hospital tariffs in line with rising healthcare costs, pressure to further cut already outdated rates, arbitrary withdrawal of cashless facilities, unjustified deductions from bills, and claim rejections even after final approvals.

AHPI cautioned that these practices not only undermine hospitals’ financial sustainability but could also compromise patient safety and quality of care.

“The systemic failure of Star Health Insurance to address legitimate grievances, combined with their unfair practices, leave us with no choice but to take appropriate action,” said Girdhar Gyani, director general of AHPI. “Our primary responsibility is to safeguard the interests of both patients and healthcare providers. No insurer should be allowed to jeopardise patient care or undermine the viability of hospitals for commercial gain,” he added. The association pointed to the Insurance Ombudsman Annual Report 2023-24, which showed Star Health topping the list of consumer complaints with over 13,300 cases in FY24. More than 10,000 of these were linked to partial or full claim rejections, exceeding the combined complaints against the next four largest health insurers.