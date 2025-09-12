Home / Industry / News / AHPI warns Star Health it may halt cashless service over 'unfair practices'

AHPI warns Star Health it may halt cashless service over 'unfair practices'

In a strongly worded communication sent to the insurer, AHPI flagged long-standing grievances, including the refusal to revise hospital tariffs in line with rising healthcare costs

Star Health
If cashless services are suspended, AHPI said, its member hospitals will continue to treat Star Health policyholders, but patients will have to pay upfront and later seek reimbursements directly from the insurer.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Association of Healthcare Providers–India (AHPI), which represents over 15,000 hospitals and healthcare institutions nationwide, has accused Star Health Insurance of indulging in unfair practices and warned that its member hospitals may suspend cashless services for the insurer’s policyholders starting September 22.
 
In a strongly worded communication sent to the insurer, AHPI flagged long-standing grievances, including the refusal to revise hospital tariffs in line with rising healthcare costs, pressure to further cut already outdated rates, arbitrary withdrawal of cashless facilities, unjustified deductions from bills, and claim rejections even after final approvals.
 
AHPI cautioned that these practices not only undermine hospitals’ financial sustainability but could also compromise patient safety and quality of care.
 
“The systemic failure of Star Health Insurance to address legitimate grievances, combined with their unfair practices, leave us with no choice but to take appropriate action,” said Girdhar Gyani, director general of AHPI.
 
“Our primary responsibility is to safeguard the interests of both patients and healthcare providers. No insurer should be allowed to jeopardise patient care or undermine the viability of hospitals for commercial gain,” he added.
 
The association pointed to the Insurance Ombudsman Annual Report 2023-24, which showed Star Health topping the list of consumer complaints with over 13,300 cases in FY24. More than 10,000 of these were linked to partial or full claim rejections, exceeding the combined complaints against the next four largest health insurers.
 
If cashless services are suspended, AHPI said, its member hospitals will continue to treat Star Health policyholders, but patients will have to pay upfront and later seek reimbursements directly from the insurer.
 
Despite the warning, AHPI stressed that hospitals remain committed to supporting affected patients by facilitating alternate payment and reimbursement channels. The body reiterated its willingness to engage with Star Health for a “constructive resolution in the best interests of patients and providers.”
 
Star Health did not respond to the story till the time of press.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Low-income groups to drive branded sugar demand growth by 2030: Isma

Indian Reits deliver 6-7% yields, surpassing global benchmarks: Report

India sees no major disruption at Foxconn despite Chinese staff pullback

India's tech workforce becomes more discerning; prioritises well-being

Centre to incentivise domestic production of rare earths: Kumaraswamy

Topics :Star HealthHealthcare in Indiahospitals

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story