Number of 5G subscribers in India may triple to 970 mn by 2030: Report

The number of 5G subscribers in India is expected to grow threefold to 970 million, accounting for 74 per cent of the total mobile customer base in the country by 2030, a report by telecom gear firm Ericsson said on Tuesday.

According to Ericsson ConsumerLab research report, simultaneously Generative AI applications are emerging as a key driving factor for 5G performance.

The Ericsson Mobility Report estimates 5G subscriptions in India to reach over 270 million by the end of 2024, accounting for 23 per cent of the total mobile subscriptions in the country.

"5G subscriptions are expected to reach around 970 million by the end of 2030, accounting for 74 per cent of mobile subscriptions," Umang Jindal, Head of Network Solutions, Software and Performance, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said.

According to the report, global 5G subscriptions are expected to reach almost 2.3 billion by the end of 2024, amounting to 25 per cent of all global mobile subscriptions and 6.3 billion by 2030.

"5G subscription numbers are expected to overtake the global number of 4G subscriptions during 2027. The first 6G deployments are expected in 2030," Jindal said.

According to Ericsson ConsumerLab report, the number of smartphone owners who use GenAI apps is expected to increase in the next five years.

"About 67 per cent of 5G smartphone users in India are expected to use Gen AI apps weekly within the next five years," the report said.

It said that smartphone users in India are willing to pay extra for video calling, streaming and online payments, for a guaranteed performance.

"One in six 5G users are willing to pay 20 per cent of their current monthly mobile spend for assured connectivity at event venues," Jasmeet Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson said.