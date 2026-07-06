Oberoi Realty records ₹8,109 crore bookings for its first NCR project

Mumbai-based real estate developer Oberoi Realty has recorded gross bookings of approximately ₹8,109 crore at Three Sixty North in Gurugram, its first luxury residential development in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The project has recorded bookings for approximately 2.31 million square feet of saleable area, translating to 1.35 million square feet of RERA [Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act] carpet area.

Spread across approximately 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurugram, Three Sixty North is a luxury residential development. The project’s launch was announced by the company on June 29, 2026.

Phase 1 of the launch offers residences comprising 3 BHK and studio, 4 BHK and studio, duplex, and penthouse configurations. These residences range from approximately 5,500 square feet to over 13,000 square feet in saleable area, with prices starting from ₹18 crore onwards, plus applicable taxes.

Oberoi, in a statement issued on Monday, noted that the master-planned development will eventually comprise seven residential towers. Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, "The overwhelming response to Three Sixty North reflects the strength of the development and also the trust that customers have placed in Oberoi Realty over the past four decades. Three Sixty North is the culmination of our experience in creating landmark developments in Mumbai. Our entry into NCR marks an important milestone in Oberoi Realty’s journey driven by philosophy rather than geography. As I have often said, growth is a by-product; we have to get the product right.”