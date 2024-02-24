Home / Industry / News / Odisha approves 27 new industrial projects worth Rs 6,134 crore

Odisha approves 27 new industrial projects worth Rs 6,134 crore

The proposed projects are likely to create employment for 42,275 people, Jena said

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Product Application and Development Centre, set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), via video conferencing, in Paradip.
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Odisha government has approved 27 new industrial projects to the tune of Rs 6,134 crore across sectors, a senior official said on Saturday.

The proposals got the state government's nod at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P K Jena on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The potential sectors include aluminium, renewable power, manufacturing, aerospace and defence, food processing, apparel and textiles and IT infrastructure, the official said.

The proposed projects are likely to create employment for 42,275 people, Jena said.

Also Read

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Odisha clears 14 industrial projects worth Rs 1,713 cr to boost employment

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Odisha govt to promote employment-generating projects on unutilised land

PM launches grain storage project, other initiatives in Cooperative Sector

Tube Investments chief Subbiah named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Trai recommends introduction of CNAP service for caller name display

A new leaf: Self-publishing is adding a new chapter to the books business

Fintech firms will go global with govt's clear thinking, says NPCI chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Odisha governmentOdisha economyEmployment in Indiaemployment growth

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story