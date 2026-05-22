Odisha set to host CII eastern zone conference on industrial growth

Odisha is all set to host the upcoming eastern zone conference of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) later this month or early next month. The mega event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and business representatives from across the region to deliberate on industrial expansion, investment opportunities and collaborative growth strategies.

Preparations for the conference gathered momentum on Friday after a delegation from the Odisha chapter of the CII met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan here to discuss arrangements for the regional event and its broader significance for eastern India’s economic development.

The delegation, led by CII Odisha Chairman Anil Singh and Vice Chairman Manikanta Naik, held discussions with the Chief Minister on the conference agenda, participation of various states and Odisha’s role in driving regional industrial cooperation.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), representatives from Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are expected to participate in the conference. The event is expected to focus on strengthening economic ties among the eastern states while exploring avenues for coordinated industrial growth, infrastructure development and investment promotion. The conference assumes significance at a time when eastern India is witnessing massive infrastructural growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya vision, which seeks to accelerate economic transformation in the region by leveraging its mineral resources, industrial potential, skilled workforce and strategic geographic advantages. “During the meeting, discussions were also held on Odisha’s emerging role as an investment destination and the importance of greater regional coordination in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, logistics, infrastructure, energy and skill development. The dates for the upcoming event will be announced soon,” CMO sources said.

The Chief Minister will present the keynote address on the integrated role of eastern states in the Purvodaya framework, while outlining the state government’s growth strategy, industrial expansion plans and future development priorities. Industry observers said the conference is likely to provide a crucial platform for fostering stronger partnerships between governments and industry stakeholders in eastern India. The deliberations are also expected to highlight opportunities for inter-state collaboration in attracting investments and improving industrial competitiveness in the region. Recently, Singh, president of JSW Steel Ltd, and Naik, managing director of Tata Steel SEZ Ltd, assumed charge as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the CII Odisha State Council for 2026-27.