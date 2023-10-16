Home / Industry / News / OMCs to prepare joint roadmap on green hydrogen push, to tap cleaner fuel

OMCs to prepare joint roadmap on green hydrogen push, to tap cleaner fuel

Move to better map and service demand for green hydrogen beyond captive use for oil refineries

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are set to submit a joint roadmap for the adoption of green hydrogen, a move aimed at accelerating their ongoing energy transition plans. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has called for a detailed strategy from OMCs to facilitate this transition, with public sector undertakings targeting the production of over 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

"The Ministry is in regular consultation with OMCs to enhance green hydrogen production in the country. A joint roadmap will facilitate better demand mapping and allow OMCs to provide each other with technical assistance," an official stated.

Currently, refineries in India already use hydrogen for internal consumption, offering a potential route to transition to green hydrogen. The Ministry is also planning to promote green hydrogen through city gas distribution networks, blending it with natural gas.

IOCL is experimenting with Hydrogen-Enriched Natural Gas (HENG), testing its viability to be transported through natural gas pipelines. Typically, HENG with 10 to 20 per cent hydrogen by volume is considered the most promising option for near-term adoption.

Slow rollout

In August, IOCL invited global tenders for the construction of its inaugural green hydrogen generation plant at the Panipat refinery. With a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum, the project is expected to be operational within the next 30 months and will be integrated with the existing hydrogen network at Panipat. This initiative comes after previous plans to establish green hydrogen units in Panipat and Mathura did not materialise. IOCL now aims to concentrate its efforts on the Panipat refinery, its largest in India, which has a capacity of 15 million metric tonnes per annum.

On the other hand, BPCL is establishing a 20-megawatt green hydrogen unit at its Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh, and HPCL is reportedly working on a 370 metric tonnes per annum green hydrogen plant at its Visakhapatnam Refinery in Andhra Pradesh.

Furthermore, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted that Indian PSUs are not limiting their activities to the domestic market. A consortium consisting of HPCL and green energy provider ACME has submitted bids for green hydrogen and ammonia-related tenders in Germany and Oman.


Green H2 units coming up

IOCL : 10,000 MTPA at Panipat refinery

BPCL : 2000 MTPA at Bina refinery

HPCL : 370 MTPA at Visakhapatnam refinery

