Home / Industry / News / ADB approves $181 mn loan to build infra in Ahmedabad's peri-urban areas

ADB approves $181 mn loan to build infra in Ahmedabad's peri-urban areas

The project is also supporting 10 junction improvements along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road to improve connectivity of peri-urban areas to Ahmedabad city

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members49 from the region

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said it has approved a USD 181 million loan to build quality infrastructure and services toward improving urban livability and mobility in the peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project will construct 166 kilometer (km) of water distribution network, 126 km of climate-resilient stormwater drainage, 300 km of sewerage systems, and four sewage treatment plants, the Manila-headquartered multilateral development bank said.

The project is also supporting 10 junction improvements along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road to improve connectivity of peri-urban areas to Ahmedabad city.

ADB will help strengthen the capacity of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and urban local bodies in technology-based urban planning, including climate change and disaster-resilient infrastructure that promote environmental and social safeguards, gender equality and social inclusion, it said.

"This project envisions the future of the areas surrounding Ahmedabad city to help control urban sprawl, a planning approach that can be replicated in other states," said ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Sanjay Joshi.

The project will help upgrade basic infrastructure and services and strengthen urban management in these areas to raise the quality of life of its residents and sustain economic growth, Joshi added.

Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members49 from the region.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Wealthy Indian diaspora wooed by DLF to buy luxury apartment for investment

Power consumption up by 6,000 MW in Karnataka due to drought: Siddaramaiah

Manipal Hospitals's Pai offers Rs 300 crore loan facility to Byju's parent

Adani-owned Ahmedabad airport's plan to hike fees has airlines fuming

Venus Remedies gets marketing approval for 6 chemo drugs from Philippines

Topics :ADBAsian Development BankAhmedabad

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story