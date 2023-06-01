Online gaming emerging as a viable source of income in India, shows study



The study conducted by Egamers and Players Welfare Association (EPWA), the Centre for Justice through Technology (CJT), Vinayaka Mission's Law School, and Research Foundation-DU Chennai explored the attitudes and preferences of gamers in India. It also shared important data on required skills, family and social support, professional gaming, and the impact of regulations. According to a recent study, online gaming has already become a source of income for around 83 per cent of gamers in India. This is a significant increase from previous years when gaming was seen as more of a hobby than a career.



The study was conducted through in-depth interviews with casual and professional gamers, including online fantasy sports players from across the country. 83 per cent of respondents consider gaming as either a primary or secondary source of income, according to the study. Out of this, 39 per cent consider gaming as their primary source and 44 per cent see it as a secondary source. The study also found that gamers who practice gaming regularly are more likely to earn a higher income.



This new gaming segment, Paid Competitive Gaming (PCG), is set to reach $16 billion by 2024, according to a recent report by Newzoo and MPL. The study found that puzzles, board games, and adventure sports are the most popular online games in India. AAA games are the preferred choice for gamers aged 16-25, while seasoned players gravitate towards poker, rummy, carrom, and puzzles. AAA games are high-budget, high-profile video games produced by large publishers. They are typically known for their high-quality and immersive gameplay.



The study also found that the most common source of income for professional gamers is gamer contracts, which account for 51per cent of their earnings. Sponsorships are the second most common source of income, accounting for 14 per cent of their earnings. Streaming income and content creation account for 5 per cent 9 per cent of earnings respectively. Coaching is the fifth most common source of income, accounting for 21 per cent of the gamers’ earnings. The study found that 71 per cent of gamers initially received low family support, 17 per cent received moderate support, and only 12 per cent received familial encouragement when they started gaming. However, family and social support often increase as gamers begin to earn from gaming, the study showed.

Gamers are currently concerned about the impact of regulations on the online gaming landscape. 89 per cent of gamers feel that the high taxes imposed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) and TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) have increased the cost of playing games, findings of the study showed. This could force gamers to seek alternative platforms if the taxes are increased further. Around 62 per cent of gamers are concerned about the absence of uniform regulations across the states as it could make it difficult for gamers to play games legally and also lead to harassment by law enforcement.