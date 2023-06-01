83% Indian employees willing to delegate work to AI to reduce workload



The report highlights three key aspects of the workplace trends in the country. As many as 83 per cent of Indian employees are willing to use artificial intelligence (AI) to manage their workload, a recent survey by Microsoft Work Trend Index has revealed.

Too much information to process

Given the large volume of data, unread emails, and chats people have to process as a part of their daily routine, AI presents an exciting opportunity to make such communications more productive by leveraging technology.



Nearly 76 per cent of Indian workers claim that they face a time crunch and are unable to get their work done in time. This results in a workplace where innovation takes a back seat. The report terms the unprocessed data, and information as "digital debt". It argues that every minute spent struggling through this digital debt is a minute not spent doing creative work.

The AI-employee alliance

With the ground-breaking advancements in the AI space, about three-fourths of Indian workers are worried about their jobs being taken away by AI. On the other hand, 83 per cent of the workers say that they will delegate as much work to AI as possible.



AI Aptitude The Microsoft report said that 100 per cent of creative workers extremely familiar with AI would be comfortable using it. Also, Indian managers are 160 per cent more likely to think of AI as a tool to increase efficiency than to decrease headcount.

90 per cent of Indian leaders feel that every employee should develop an aptitude towards making the most out of artificial intelligence technology. 78 per cent of workers in India feel that they don't know enough about AI and can't use the technology effectively.