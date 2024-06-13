Only Vistara improved on-time performance in May, shows govt data

Vistara was the only domestic airline that improved its average daily on-time performance (OTP) in May compared to April, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard. All other airlines recorded a drop in average daily OTP during the same period.

While Akasa Air saw a drop in OTP, it retained its top spot on the punctuality chart with a performance of 86.43 per cent. Vistara ranked second with an OTP of 82.15 per cent.



