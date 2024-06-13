Home / Industry / News / Only Vistara improved on-time performance in May, shows govt data

While Akasa Air recorded a month-on-month drop in OTP, it retained its top spot on the punctuality chart with a performance of 86.43 percent in May

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Vistara was the only domestic airline that improved its average daily on-time performance (OTP) in May compared to April, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard. All other airlines recorded a drop in average daily OTP during the same period.

While Akasa Air saw a drop in OTP, it retained its top spot on the punctuality chart with a performance of 86.43 per cent. Vistara ranked second with an OTP of 82.15 per cent.
 

Vistara had, in the March-April period, cancelled 10 per cent of its flights due to sick leaves taken by some pilots, amidst alleged dissatisfaction with tight duty schedules and new salary packages offered to them as part of the airline's merger into Air India.



First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

