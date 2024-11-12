Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Opec cuts forecast for 2024 oil demand growth, lowers projection for 2025

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 1.82 million barrels per day in 2024, down from 1.93 million bpd it expected last month

Opec also cut its 2025 global demand growth estimate to 1.54 million bpd from 1.64 million bpd. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Opec on Tuesday cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and also lowered its projection for next year, marking the producer group's fourth consecutive downward revision. 
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 1.82 million barrels per day in 2024, down from growth of 1.93 million bpd it expected last month. 
There is a wide split between forecasters on the strength of demand growth in 2024, partly due to differences over demand from China and the pace of the world's switch to cleaner fuels. 
Opec is still at the top end of industry estimates after the revision. 
Opec also cut its 2025 global demand growth estimate to 1.54 million bpd from 1.64 million bpd.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

