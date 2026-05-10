IT firms may face fresh risk from Open AI, Anthropic's enterprise AI push

OpenAI and Anthropic’s decision to form AI services companies through joint ventures with private equity firms to push greater enterprise adoption of their products is likely to strike at the heart of what IT services companies have been doing over the last three decades.

The threats from these frontier model companies have been rising over the last couple of years, but the rumblings are now getting increasingly harder to ignore for the likes of Infosys, TCS, or HCLTech. As enterprise adoption of AI has lagged expectations, large language model (LLM) providers seem to have taken it upon themselves to ensure their products are embedded across workflows, which will not only generate quicker realisation of revenue but also justify the billions of dollars they have been spending to refine their flagship products.

Anthropic announced last week a $1.5 billion partnership with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs to form an AI services company. Similarly, OpenAI is raising about $4 billion from 19 investors, including TPG, Bain Capital, and Brookfield Asset Management, to set up The Deployment Company, according to reports. Google Cloud has also tied up with Vista Equity Partners to deploy agentic AI solutions in the PE firm's portfolio companies. Analysts say this is the most serious structural threat the IT services industry has faced since the rise of offshore outsourcing in the late 1990s. The difference now is that OpenAI and Anthropic are not simply enabling new software capabilities; they are moving directly towards enterprise execution, workflow ownership, and decision orchestration.

“That strikes at the core economic engine of traditional services firms: large labour pyramids monetizing implementation, maintenance, and process management. The first thing services firms need to stop doing is pretending AI is an efficiency overlay on the existing model. Second, they need to own enterprise trust, governance, security, and integration. And third, firms need to radically simplify their organizations,” said Phil Fersht, founder and CEO of HfS Research. Indian IT services firms have consistently downplayed the possible threats from these behemoths, often citing the nearly $300 billion opportunity they envisage from AI services over the next four to five years. The focus, they say, will be on AI engineering, which means building and orchestrating agents, besides legacy systems modernisation.

IT firms have been tying up with these LLM makers to accelerate enterprise AI transformation and unlock AI value at scale. For example, Infosys partnered with both Anthropic and OpenAI earlier this year. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, in an interaction with Business Standard last month, said the threat from these firms appears to be limited and is more of an opportunity. “Large organisations operate with complex layers of processes, technologies, and institutional knowledge—some formal, some implicit. That contextual understanding is critical, and it is not something that off-the-shelf AI tools can easily replicate.” Similarly, Coforge CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh also pointed to the vast scope of work ahead for service providers despite the onslaught from the LLM makers. Such tasks include monitoring the models, retraining the agents, and driving governance of those agents.

“I think at this stage we're not worried about the news articles that are coming on the next set of capabilities that are being created. We are more worried about are we ready for where the value pools of the future are, and the value pools of the future are lying in building agentic AI harnessing for clients,” he said in response to a query. It is unlikely that the big giants will immediately overpower these decades-old firms. But there will definitely be a deflationary impact on the revenue of traditional IT services from AI companies, which HCLTech has pegged at about 2-3 per cent annually. But the bigger risk is that OpenAI and Anthropic become the control layer for enterprise operations while services firms become commoditised implementation arms underneath them. That, analysts say, is the nightmare scenario.