Funding for operator-led startups nearly doubles in two years to 11%

While operator-led startups accounted for less than 1 per cent of all technology startups founded between 2023 and 2025, they attracted 11 per cent of the total funding raised in 2025, according to the second edition of The State of Operator-Led Startups, released by RTP Global in collaboration with market intelligence platform Tracxn.
Operator-founders are defined as entrepreneurs who have previously spent years building and scaling businesses, leading teams, owning profit and loss (P&L) responsibilities, and navigating multiple phases of growth before starting companies of their own.
Funding for operator-led startups grew from $11.1 million in 2023 to $131.7 million in 2025, an increase of 11.9 times over the three-year period. Seed-stage funding grew faster, rising from $4.3 million to $75.2 million, an increase of 17.5 times, while the number of funding rounds worth $1 million or more closed by operator-led startups rose from two to 21. Operator-led startups
|
| 2025
| 2024
| 2023
| New Startup Count
| 50
| 37
| 102
| Total Funding
| $ 131.7 Mn
| $ 43.2 Mn
| $ 11.1 Mn
| Share of Startup Funding
| 11.00%
| 6.50%
| 6%