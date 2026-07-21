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Funding for operator-led startups nearly doubles in two years to 11%

Funding for startups founded by experienced business operators rose nearly 12 times between 2023 and 2025, while seed-stage investments increased 17.5 times

Startups, Indian startups
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Funding for operator-led startups grew from $11.1 million in 2023 to $131.7 million in 2025, an increase of 11.9 times over the three-year period Image: Shutterstock
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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While operator-led startups accounted for less than 1 per cent of all technology startups founded between 2023 and 2025, they attracted 11 per cent of the total funding raised in 2025, according to the second edition of The State of Operator-Led Startups, released by RTP Global in collaboration with market intelligence platform Tracxn.
 
Operator-founders are defined as entrepreneurs who have previously spent years building and scaling businesses, leading teams, owning profit and loss (P&L) responsibilities, and navigating multiple phases of growth before starting companies of their own.
 
Funding for operator-led startups grew from $11.1 million in 2023 to $131.7 million in 2025, an increase of 11.9 times over the three-year period. Seed-stage funding grew faster, rising from $4.3 million to $75.2 million, an increase of 17.5 times, while the number of funding rounds worth $1 million or more closed by operator-led startups rose from two to 21.   Operator-led startups 
  2025 2024 2023
New Startup Count 50 37 102
Total Funding $ 131.7 Mn $ 43.2 Mn $ 11.1 Mn
Share of Startup Funding 11.00% 6.50% 6%
Operator-led startups v/s rest of India tech  
  Operator-led Startups Broader Tech Ecosystem
     
AVG Seed Round Funding $2.4 Mn $1.4 Mn
AVG Seed Round Valuation $10.1 Mn $9.8 Mn
AVG Series A Funding $10.5 Mn $8.4 Mn
AVG Series A Valuations $53.3 Mn $41 Mn
Data from 2023-25  Funding race: Comparison b/w 2023-2025  
  Operator-led Startups Broader Tech Ecosystem
Funding Surge 11.9x 6.1x
Seed Stage Surge 17.5x 2.9x
1 Million+ Rounds 10.5x 3.9x
Top sectors by funding volume  
Sector Funding (In $ Mn)
Fintech & Insurtech 54.3
E-commerce & Retail-tech 50.7
Transportation & Mobility 29.5
AI Solutions 16.9
AI Infrastructure 9.6
 
   

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Topics :startups in IndiaStartupsIndian startupsfundings

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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