Over 1,300 bird-hit cases reported in 2023, the highest in six years

On May 25 last year, a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight had to abort its take-off after the aircraft was hit by a bird at Mangaluru International Airport. This was among the 1,371 such incidents reported across India in 2023, the highest in the last six years.

Bird strike incidents, as indicated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, are on the rise in the country with airlines ramping up operations post-COVID-19 to meet growing demand.

According to the DGCA data reviewed by Business Standard, the 1,371 bird strike incidents reported in 2023 marked a 21.2 per cent increase compared to 2022.



In response to the escalating incidents of birds hitting the planes, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been taking a slew of measures. Each AAI-controlled airport has been implementing various steps tailored to local geography to deter birds and animals, according to officials.

The Vadodara airport in Gujarat has deployed eight zon Guns near the runway, officials noted. These guns produce loud noises or blasts, simulating sounds of distress or danger to birds, effectively encouraging them to vacate the area. The airport also utilises firecrackers for bird control, having spent ~2.12 lakh for the same in 2023. Furthermore, two jeeps are deployed every morning at the airport to scare birds away. Similarly, the Ludhiana airport in Punjab employs firecrackers for bird deterrence.



The Kolkata airport procured nine zon guns in 2023-24 at a cost of ~2.09 lakh. Bird scarers at the airport employ scarecrows and horns to discourage birds.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha uses zon guns and laser guns for bird control. It uses tape, which disorients birds, aiding in keeping them away.

In 2023, the AAI's regional headquarters in Guwahati, Assam, procured a total of 39 zon guns for the 12 airports in northeastern India. Each zon gun costs approximately ~22,410. The Imphal airport received seven zon guns, while Dibrugarh airport received six. Dimapur and Shillong airports each received five zon guns.



A senior official was dispatched by the AAI's regional headquarters to Lilabari airport in Assam, which is equipped with four zon guns, in October last year to assess the effectiveness of various measures implemented to mitigate bird and animal strikes.

During the inspection, it was noted that the presence of paddy fields around the airport could attract migratory birds, and tall trees along the airport's boundary wall provided perches for birds.

It was also observed that there were no garbage collection points near or within the airport premises, potentially attracting birds. The official recommended installing closed garbage bins in the apron area to mitigate the risk of birds.



Furthermore, tall grass in the operational area was identified as providing hiding spots for birds and animals. Airport officials were instructed to increase the frequency of grass cutting to maintain an optimal height. Additionally, the possibility of deploying personnel solely for bird-scaring duties was suggested.

An Imphal airport official told Business Standard that all drains and lagoons have been covered with nets and the staff working on the airside area has been sensitised to keep birds away.

The Kullu Manali airport in Himachal Pradesh this year employed two unskilled bird chasers for two years at a cost of ~12.4 lakhs. These bird chasers use crackers to keep birds away.