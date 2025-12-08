Parliamentary committee asks govt to remove solar power constraints

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy has asked the government to remove constraints in the development of the solar power sector, including delays in land acquisition and connectivity approvals, as well as the lack of storage facilities and domestic manufacturing.

The panel, headed by chairperson Shrirang Appa Barne, has also asked the government to address the slow pace of implementation of solar sector schemes, and work out a PLI scheme for manufacturing solar ingots and wafers.

The committee, in its report presented to the Lok Sabha today, appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Power for achieving the "Panchamrit" goal of 50 per cent installation of power capacity from non-fossil sources in June 2025.

“The committee has desired that MNRE and other stakeholders diligently follow the planned roadmap to remove constraints in the development of the solar sector, including delays in land acquisition and connectivity approvals, as well as the lack of storage facilities and domestic manufacturing, so that the target of developing 292 GW of solar capacity by 2030 can be achieved on time,” the panel said. The report on "Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country" said MNRE and other central agencies should promote the development of solar energy in areas with low solar capacity relative to potential.