Uttar Pradesh govt aims to set up three electronics hubs in hinterland

The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to set up three greenfield hubs for electronics and semiconductors in the hinterland region of the state, in an effort to boost production beyond the Noida-Greater Noida belt.

The three hubs in Pilibhit, Barabanki and Gorakhpur districts will be developed on the public private partnership (PPP) model, and encompass three distinct regions: western, central and eastern UP respectively.

UP accounts for more than half of India’s mobile phone manufacturing by domestic and global majors.

“The three electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) parks are envisioned as integrated hubs for high-value electronics manufacturing, design and next-generation technology development,” a senior UP official said.