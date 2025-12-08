Uttar Pradesh govt aims to set up three electronics hubs in hinterland

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to set up three greenfield hubs for electronics and semiconductors in the hinterland region of the state, in an effort to boost production beyond the Noida-Greater Noida belt.
The three hubs in Pilibhit, Barabanki and Gorakhpur districts will be developed on the public private partnership (PPP) model, and encompass three distinct regions: western, central and eastern UP respectively.
UP accounts for more than half of India’s mobile phone manufacturing by domestic and global majors.
“The three electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) parks are envisioned as integrated hubs for high-value electronics manufacturing, design and next-generation technology development,” a senior UP official said.
The ESDM segment incorporates final products, as well as design and manufacturing of advanced components like semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and control systems.
Anurag Yadav, principal secretary (IT & electronics) said: “UP is steadily positioning itself across the high-value electronics and design spectrum”.
He added that four anchor companies in the solar sector are setting up operations in the state.
The Yogi Adityanath government is also actively reaching out to industry leaders and investors to set up shop in UP.
UP Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Deepak Kumar said that UP is steadily working towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. “Nivesh Mitra 3.0 will be launched soon, strengthening single-window clearances and enabling faster industrial deployment & ease of doing business in the state,” he added.