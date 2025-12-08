From Noel Tata to Byju Raveendran: India's business newsmakers of 2025

Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of two more models, the Sportster and Arrowhead, in the near future Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of two more models, the Sportster and Arrowhead, in the near future

Bhavish Aggarwal remained a headline maker of 2025, driven by Ola Electric’s performance and the rapid expansion of his AI venture, Krutrim. His most controversial moment came during a public spat with comedian Kunal Kamra over Ola Electric’s service-centre delays. Aggarwal’s combative response, accusing Kamra of posting a “paid tweet”, triggered a flood of customer complaints and damaged the company’s public image. The episode, followed by a dip in Ola Electric’s share price, highlighted growing concerns around leadership temperament and consumer accountability.