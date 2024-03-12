Home / Industry / News / Pharma industry bodies welcome govt's technical upgradation scheme

Pharma industry bodies welcome govt's technical upgradation scheme

Drug manufacturers with annual turnovers below Rs 500 crore will get the financial assistance in upgrading their facilities to meet global standards

Sanket KoulAnjali Singh New Delhi/ Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Pharma industry bodies have said that the Centre could have considered providing low-interest loans to help smaller players for implementing good manufacturing practices (GMP) norms while welcoming the launch of the revamped Pharmaceuticals Technical Upgradation Assistance (PTUAS) by the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

On Monday, the Department of Pharmaceuticals announced a revamped PTUAS scheme to financially assist drug manufacturers with annual turnovers below Rs 500 crore in upgrading their facilities to meet global standards. This follows the introduction of revised Schedule M guidelines for GMP compliance earlier this year.

Speaking on the salient features of the scheme, Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) said that the expanded scope of supported upgrades, aligned with global standards, and flexible finance options will enhance competitiveness, helping the sector take significant strides in manufacturing quality medicines.


The scheme also includes a revamped incentive structure, where eligible pharma units can receive a maximum of Rs 1 crore, with varying percentages of investment under eligible activities based on turnover brackets.

Commenting on the incentive structure in the new scheme, Daara Patel, secretary general of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) said that while the scheme is a step in the right direction, the maximum incentive of Rs 1 crore may not be attractive to certain sections of the industry.

“The government can also look to provide loans at lower interest rates or in easy instalments to manufacturers, so that they are encouraged to undertake corrective measures to comply with the revised Schedule M”, he added.


Highlighting the broadened eligibility criteria of the scheme, Anil Matai, director general of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) said that initially the scheme covered only micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), having annual turnovers up to Rs 250 crore. The revamped scheme now expands the eligibility criteria to companies having turnovers below Rs 500 crore over the last three years.

“The revamped PTUAS will provide an inclusive outlook by extending the eligibility for credit linked schemes of the government, thereby facilitating technology and quality upgradation across a broader spectrum of the industry”, Matai said.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

