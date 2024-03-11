Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt revamps pharma scheme, entails financial assistance to drug cos

The revamped scheme also introduces more flexible financing options, emphasising subsidies on reimbursement basis, over traditional credit-linked approach

pharma medicine drugs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has revamped a scheme which entails financial assistance to drug companies to help them upgrade their facilities to produce medicines conforming to global standards, an official release said on Monday.
As per the revamped Pharmaceuticals Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS), the government has expanded the scope of the initiative beyond MSMEs to include any pharmaceutical manufacturing unit with a turnover of less than Rs 500 crore that requires technology and quality upgradation, the Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Preference however remains for MSMEs, supporting smaller players in achieving high-quality manufacturing standards, it added.
The revamped scheme also introduces more flexible financing options, emphasising subsidies on reimbursement basis, over traditional credit-linked approach.
This flexibility is designed to diversify the financing options of the participating units, facilitating a more widespread adoption of the scheme, the statement said.
Besides, in alignment with revised Schedule-M and WHO-GMP standards, the scheme now supports a broader range of technological upgrades, the ministry said.
Eligible activities include improvements such as HVAC systems, water and steam utilities, testing laboratories, stability chambers, clean room facilities, effluent treatment, waste management etc. ensuring comprehensive support for participating units, it added.
Similarly, the revised scheme allows integration with state government schemes, enabling units to benefit from additional top-up assistance.
This collaborative approach aims to maximise support for the pharmaceutical industry in their technology upgradation efforts, as per the statement.
The scheme also introduces a robust verification mechanism through a project management agency, ensuring transparency, accountability and the efficient allocation of resources, it added.
The revised guideline aims to support the pharmaceutical industry's up-gradation to the Revised Schedule-M & WHO-GMP standards, enhancing the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products manufactured in the country, the ministry stated.
In January this year, the Union Health Ministry notified the Revised Schedule M guidelines under which pharmaceutical companies will have to intimate the licensing authority about recalling a drug and also report product defects, deterioration or faulty production.

Also Read

WHO's good manufacturing norms to be made compulsory for all drug firms

Drug regulatory reforms for improving quality

MD 'meow meow' drug worth over Rs 2,000 crore uncovered in Delhi, Pune

Pharma lobby bats for drug approvals in India to align with global markets

Jammu to issue notices for property source verification of NDPS convicts

Airlines expected to report lower loss of Rs 3,000-4,000 cr: Report

PLI schemes will get India get investments in chip manufacturing: US

CIL, Vedanta, Adani eye lithium mining rights in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Dwarka Expressway: Despite higher supply, realty prices to be in fast lane

AG&P Pratham, Think Gas Distribution to begin $1.1 billion merger

These guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-standard Indian drugs and deaths abroad reportedly due to it since 2022.
Schedule M part of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 deals with 'Good Manufacturing Practices' to be followed by pharmaceutical manufacturing units in the country. There are around 10,500 manufacturing units in the country out of which around 8,500 fall under the MSME category.
India is a major exporter of medicines to low/middle-income countries (LMICs) which require WHO GMP certification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Financial Inclusion Pharma sector Drug makers in India drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon