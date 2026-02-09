Pharma leaders seek regulatory reform, faster trials to spur innovation

Speaking at a panel discussion on the past and future of Indian pharma at the launch of the book Made in India — The Story of Desh Bandhu Gupta, Lupin and Indian Pharma, industry stalwarts including Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharma; Dr Yusuf Hamied, chairman of Cipla; G V Prasad, managing director of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Vinita Gupta, chief executive officer of Lupin; and Dr M M Sharma, professor at the University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT), said India must urgently reform its regulatory ecosystem if it wants to transition from a generics-led model to higher-value innovation.