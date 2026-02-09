Pharma leaders seek regulatory reform, faster trials to spur innovation

The industry veterans highlighted how regulatory delays, especially in clinical trial approvals, are forcing Indian companies to conduct early-stage studies overseas. Shanghvi noted that Phase I trials often get completed in countries such as Belgium or Australia before approvals come through in India, underscoring the need for smoother processes if the country wants to become an innovation hub. He said the government’s recent steps, including the production-linked incentive-style PRIP scheme and plans to certify 1,000 clinical trial centres, signal intent, but execution will be key.