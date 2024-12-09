Pixxel raises $24 million, total Series B funding reaches $60 million

Pixxel, a US-India-based space technology company building the world's highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, announced it has closed $24 million in additional funding as part of its Series B round. This new investment brings the total Series B funding to $60 million. With this, Pixxel has raised a total of $95 million across all funding rounds to date.

The Series B extension round added new investors, M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, who join existing backers such as Google, Radical Ventures, and Lightspeed. This funding positions Pixxel as one of the highest-funded space-tech startups in India.

The funds will enable Pixxel to accelerate the development and launch of its entire constellation of 18 commercial hyperspectral satellites planned for the near future. It will also support the growth of Pixxel's software offerings, including Aurora, its artificial intelligence-driven Earth Observation platform. This platform enables seamless analysis and actionable insights for diverse applications from hyperspectral data.

“The new infusion of capital will help us launch more satellites quicker, transforming how humanity understands and acts on the challenges of our time,” said Awais Ahmed, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pixxel. “We look forward to building a business that continues to make a meaningful impact for generations, creating a world where industries and governments can act faster and smarter for the greater good through Pixxel’s cutting-edge hyperspectral satellites.”

Additionally, the funds will drive Pixxel’s plans to expand its satellite manufacturing capacity and scale its operations for upcoming missions. This will also enhance its capability to provide a full spectrum of satellite manufacturing services—from small satellites to advanced imaging payloads for other organisations and governments.

Praveg Patil, head of Asia Pacific – M&G Impact & Private Equity, said, “Pixxel’s proprietary technology will be transformational and adaptable to monitor crop health, enhance climate change management, use resources more effectively, and protect the environment.”

More From This Section

Linda Guo, partner at Glade Brook Capital Partners, said the Pixxel team will play a pivotal role in driving the growth and adoption of the hyperspectral satellite market.

Pixxel’s hyperspectral satellites are designed to capture data across over 250 spectral bands at 5-metre spatial resolution. This allows for spectrally fingerprinting the Earth and delivering details invisible to conventional imaging methods.

The upcoming Fireflies constellation of six commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites, set for launch in early 2025, will provide enhanced global coverage with native 5-metre resolution, a 40-kilometre-wide swath, and daily revisit frequency anywhere on the planet. Pixxel’s technology equips organisations with critical intelligence required to make informed, data-driven decisions. The applications span across agriculture, climate monitoring, resource management, mining, environmental protection, energy, and urban planning.