PM Modi's push for WFH may push up flex, managed workspace demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work-from-home (WFH) appeal may lead to higher demand from flex office operators and managed workspace providers as companies may adopt agile and distributed workplace strategies, with unlikely disruption in India’s booming office market.

According to real estate industry stakeholders, Modi’s recommendation should be viewed as a short-term response to geopolitical tensions and oil price pressures rather than a structural shift in workplace strategy.

Utkarsh Kawatra, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), myHQ, said that companies are more likely to optimise office usage patterns rather than reduce their real estate footprint.

“Flex is the natural shock absorber,” Kawatra said. “It lets enterprises scale up or down, run hub-and-spoke setups closer to where employees live, and avoid locking into long leases when things are uncertain.”

WeWork India also expects demand for distributed workspaces to rise. Karan Virwani, CEO and managing director (MD) of the company, said enterprises are increasingly distributing their real estate footprints, not to replace the office, but to make it more accessible.

“We expect occupiers to lean further into distributed footprints placed closer to where employees actually live,” he said.

Similarly, Umesh Uttamchandani, managing director (MD), Dev Accelerator, said occupiers are gradually moving towards hub-and-spoke strategies involving smaller distributed offices rather than large single-location campuses.

According to him, flex leasing touched nearly 4 million square feet (msf) in the first quarter of 2026, rising 77 per cent year-on-year and accounting for roughly one-fourth of total leasing activity.

“The future of work isn’t about choosing between the office and home; it is about the right workspace, at the right location, at the right time,” Virwani said.

However, some caution is emerging in expansion decisions. One analyst, whose firm was evaluating additional office space, said the company has delayed expansion plans temporarily.

“The expansion market would be impacted. We are in a wait-and-watch mode now until clarity emerges,” the analyst said.