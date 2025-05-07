'Indian rockets carry more than payloads': PM Modi on space exploration

Indian rockets carry more than payloads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, speaking on the country's space exploration ambitions on Wednesday. Addressing the Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX) 2025 via video call, PM Modi recounted India's successful missions and stated that by 2035, India will have its own 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian space station).

“Space is not merely a destination but a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress,” PM Modi said. “Indian rockets carry more than payloads—they carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.”

He called India’s space milestones “proof that the human spirit can defy gravity".

PM Modi recounted major missions including Chandrayaan-1’s discovery of water on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2’s high-resolution lunar imaging, and Chandrayaan-3’s achievements at the Moon’s South Pole.

“In 2014, India became the first country to reach Mars in its maiden attempt,” he said. “We developed cryogenic engines in record time, launched 100 satellites in a single mission, and deployed over 400 satellites for 34 countries.”

India's satellite docking is a major breakthrough: PM Modi

PM Modi went on to call India's recent breakthrough in satellite docking “a major step forward in space exploration”.

The Prime Minister cited practical applications such as fishermen alerts, railway safety, and weather forecasting.

“Space technology enhances governance, improves livelihoods, and inspires generations,” he said.

India's space journey not about competition: PM Modi

The Prime Minister noted India’s role in regional collaboration through the South Asia Satellite. “The G20 Satellite Mission, introduced during India’s Presidency, will be a significant contribution to the Global South,” he said.

“Our space journey is not about competing with others, but about reaching greater heights together. It is about cooperation, not competition,” the PM said, adding that regional collaboration was going to be key in realising space goals.

Indian astronaut will leave footprints on moon by 2040: PM Modi

Speaking on India's future space ambitions, PM Modi said, “An Indian astronaut will soon travel to the International Space Station as part of an Isro-Nasa mission... By 2035, we aim to have our own Bharatiya Antariksha Station. By 2040, an Indian astronaut will leave footprints on the Moon.”

On India’s growing space economy, the Prime Minister noted the growing number of space startups. “We now have over 250 space startups. Many of our space missions are being led by women scientists,” he said.

“India’s space vision is rooted in our ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family,” PM Modi concluded.