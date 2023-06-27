Home / Industry / News / Poultry sector likely to witness 10% revenue growth in FY24: Report

Poultry sector likely to witness 10% revenue growth in FY24: Report

"Consumption of broiler meat and eggs is seen rising to 5.2 lakh tonnes (up 11-13 per cent year-on-year) and 150 billion (up 6-8 per cent), respectively"

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
The poultry sector is likely to witness a 10 per cent revenue growth in this financial year due to a sustained increase in demand amid moderating realisations, a report said on Tuesday.

Along with revenue, Crisil Ratings in a report said that operating profitability is also likely to bounce back 70 basis points (bps) this fiscal as input feed costs declined on softer soy and maize prices.

This will help strengthen credit profiles despite additional debt set to be contracted for the capacity increase over the medium term, it added.

According to the report, the revenue of the Indian poultry sector will grow 10 per cent this fiscal on the back of sustained demand growth amid moderating realisations, even as new capacities come on stream and drive-up volume.

"Consumption of broiler meat and eggs is seen rising to 5.2 lakh tonnes (up 11-13 per cent year-on-year) and 150 billion (up 6-8 per cent), respectively.

"This is led by improvement in rural demand, higher per-capita consumption of meat, and increasing preference for protein-rich diets. Increased volumes will support sectoral revenue growth despite dampening realisations," Crisil Ratings Director Himank Sharma said.

Further, the report said that broiler meat realisation is likely to drop 6-8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 114-116 per kg this fiscal largely on account of increased supplies with new capacities coming onstream.

However, poultry feed costs, driven largely by maize and soy, may moderate from their highs seen last year, which should prop up operating margins to over 5.5 per cent - 70 bps higher on a year-on-year basis, it said.

While poultries have undertaken 8-10 per cent capacity addition (partly debt-funded), with demand remaining firm, the capacity added in the last two quarters of the previous fiscal will also see a quick ramp-up this fiscal.

"Hence, deleveraging is expected to continue in the poultry sector, supported by improving volumes and healthy profitability. The addition in debt will not have a bearing on financial risk profiles," Crisil Ratings Director Jayashree Nandakumar said.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

